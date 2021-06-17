But Democrats have weighed going far beyond their infrastructure and families plans. They are also considering reconciliation as an avenue to pursue changes to Medicare that would lower the eligibility age to 60 from 65, as well as major reforms that expand its coverage to include vision and dental and seek to lower prescription drug coverage, according to the three people familiar with the effort. Beyond that, Democrats have discussed a host of additional policies to reform immigration, the sources said, though the exact scope is unclear.