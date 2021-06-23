The Supreme Court ruling comes as the housing market has emerged as one of the most unequal features of the economic recovery during the covid crisis. Wealthier Americans are scooping up increasingly-expensive homes and clamoring in bidding wars that push home values even higher. Meanwhile, many renters, including those who lost jobs, are struggling to get by and fearing a June 30 deadline, when the current eviction moratorium from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is scheduled to expire. The Biden administration, though, is expected to extend the moratorium for another 30 days.