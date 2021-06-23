The administration signaled it would replace Calabria with someone more aligned with the administration’s housing policies.
“It is critical that the agency implement the Administration’s housing policies,” the White House official said.
In a split decision on Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled that the leadership structure of the Federal Housing Finance Agency was unconstitutional because of a provision preventing the president’s ability to remove its director, except “for cause.” The president nominates the director of the FHFA, who is confirmed by the Senate for a five-year term.
The majority of the justices wrote that the housing regulator should be treated the same way the Supreme Court recently treated the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Federal law had restricted the president’s ability to remove the CFPB chief, but the Supreme Court last year struck that down saying such restrictions violate the separation of powers in the Constitution.
“But as we explained last Term, the Constitution prohibits even “modest restrictions” on the President’s power to remove the head of an agency with a single top officer,” wrote Justice Samuel Alito.
The FHFA was created in 2008 amid worries that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were not sufficiently regulated given the dangerous housing bubble. The companies nearly collapsed shortly after the agency was created, and they were put under a government conservatorship that still exists.
The Supreme Court ruling comes as the housing market has emerged as one of the most unequal features of the economic recovery during the covid crisis. Wealthier Americans are scooping up increasingly-expensive homes and clamoring in bidding wars that push home values even higher. Meanwhile, many renters, including those who lost jobs, are struggling to get by and fearing a June 30 deadline, when the current eviction moratorium from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is scheduled to expire. The Biden administration, though, is expected to extend the moratorium for another 30 days.
Policymakers at the Federal Reserve say they are not concerned that the state of the housing market poses financial stability risks. But they are keeping a close eye on the situation, with some economists wary of a bubble that could form the longer prices continue to soar.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are two of the largest financial institutions in the United States, effectively backstopping the mortgage industry. They purchase mortgages on the secondary market, ensuring that there is enough liquidity for banks and other lenders to extend loans. They remain controversial though and have been run under a government conservatorship since 2008, when they nearly collapsed during the financial crisis. They have remained under government control ever since and it is unclear when this arrangement will end.
Government support for the housing market has remained popular with many banks and housing groups because they believe it provides easier access to mortgages, but policymakers have not successfully hashed out what the long-term vision for these entities should be. Taxpayers had to bail out both companies after the financial crisis when many of the mortgage products that they held lost value.