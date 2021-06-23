Biden administration officials are expected to make clear that they see this extension as probably the last one, according to the two people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations. The White House is ramping up efforts aimed at preventing evictions, in particular by accelerating the disbursal of federal aid to millions of renters across the country. These efforts are being led in part by Gene Sperling, who was brought into the administration to oversee implementation of the administration’s $1.9 trillion relief package, which included tens of billions in rental aid.