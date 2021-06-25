The most significant climate-related provision is $73 billion for “power infrastructure, including grid authority.” The Biden administration has said it wants to accelerate a transition to clean and renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power. But even as the cost of producing these alternative energy sources has plummeted in recent years, the United States has had trouble connecting the new supply of renewable energy — often in the windy Midwest or the sunny South — to where energy demand is highest, such as big cities on the East Coast. The money for the electric grid will accelerate that process, by providing billions of dollars to build transmission lines across the country. Again, however, key details about how the money will be used remain unclear, and it is possible large chunks of the funding could go to fund “demonstration projects” in newer energy sources such as hydrogen.