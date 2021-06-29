Some experts are dubious of that assessment. “Public-private partnerships” refer to a method of government procurement in which to finance construction private firms mix private capital with public loans and bonds that receive tax benefits. It is unclear why the negotiators think this will lead to more tax revenue. “Private activity bonds” give investors a tax break from investment income in infrastructure-related projects, which could lead to less federal revenue. “Asset recycling” — the practice of auctioning off government assets — could bring in some revenue but is far more likely to be done at the state and local level than by the federal government, and the new revenue creates is likely minimal, said Kevin DeGood, an infrastructure expert at the Center for American Progress, a center-left think tank.