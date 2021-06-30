Wertheimer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a letter to staff on Tuesday, a copy of which was obtained by The Post, Wertheimer did not acknowledge the Integrity Committee’s report or its allegations. She wrote that “President Biden should have the opportunity to fill both the FHFA Director and IG positions with his own nominees" and that she "had no intention of staying for seven years.” Wertheimer will leave her post at the end of July.