Despite severe cuts over the last decade, the IRS was tasked with sending a third round of economic relief payments, changing rules around unemployment benefits, and new guidelines for eligibility around other tax credits. Many of these changes were ordered in the middle of the filing season, compounding the challenge. The IRS is now responsible for creating a new monthly child benefit that is unprecedented in the agency’s history. The pandemic also forced the shutdown of the in-person centers where returns are processed. From 2010 to 2019, the IRS budget fell by about 20 percent, adjusting for inflation, while the number of full-time employees dropped by a similar amount.