President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus, passed in March, accounts for much of this year’s spending imbalance. But that measure is temporary and will soon expire. The CBO projects the deficit will fall to $1.2 trillion in 2022 before dropping to $800 billion in 2023 and 2024 as pandemic relief measures fade. However, the budget office projects that the deficit will again begin to widen in 2025 and grow steadily for the rest of the decade, approaching close to $2 trillion by 2031.