As the nation tries to recover from the pandemic, Biden’s team has been buffeted by economic head winds that threaten to derail his agenda in his presidency’s first year. The warnings have come fast and furious — over rising inflation, anemic jobs numbers, supply chain bottlenecks, commodity shortages, exploding government debt and myriad other threats to the nation’s economic well-being. Critics, including former colleagues of many leading Democratic officials, assailed the size and scope of the White House rescue plan as wasteful and ineffective. Tepid jobs data from March to May appeared to bolster the naysayers, or at least complicate the administration’s defense of its policies.