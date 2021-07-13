“I think a lot of our members are going to look at, how credible are the pay-fors? And how large is this?” said Senate Minority Whip John Thune (S.D.), the chief vote-counter for Senate Republicans. “For our members, it’s really going to come down to, is this going to be all put on the debt and financed on top of all the other debt and spending that we’ve done in the last 15 months? Or are some of these pay-fors actually going to be pay-fors?”