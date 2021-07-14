Lawmakers extensively discussed including new bank reporting requirements, the four people said, which would require major financial institutions to send reams of data to the IRS to help the tax agency identify tax evasion and fraud. But it was unclear if that would be included in the agreement. Some Congressional Democrats believe stepping up IRS enforcement help collect as much as $1 trillion in uncollected taxes, although many tax experts are skeptical about the extent of savings that would materialize from the plan. The IRS changes were pushed in negotiations by Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), two of the people said. Warner told reporters on Tuesday the package would be paid for.