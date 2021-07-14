Senate Democratic negotiators agreed on the framework Tuesday evening but they still must win the endorsement of all 50 members to pass the measure through their chamber in a process known as budget reconciliation. That is why is it crucial for every member to agree. If the package passes, then individual Congressional committees will be tasked with writing specific legislation to bring the reconciliation package into law.
The emerging plan would also include an at least $300 billion expansion of Medicare — the health care program for older Americans — to cover dental, vision, and hearing care, the people said. Under the plan, these new benefits would be free for seniors in the program, which could start as soon as next year, the people said. Senior Democrats see that measure as both an important policy goal to help seniors but also a clear political winner for a major voting constituency ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
To pay for these changes, Congressional Democrats are pursuing a slew of tax hikes on the rich and corporations, as well as major changes to the IRS to close the “tax gap” — the difference between what taxpayers owe and what they pay. Other major new sources of revenue include raising the top marginal tax rate, increasing the corporate tax rate, and changes to the international tax system, among other potential measures, the people said. The specifics of these programs are expected to be written by Democratic lawmakers on the Senate Finance Committee and House Ways and Means Committee.
Lawmakers extensively discussed including new bank reporting requirements, the four people said, which would require major financial institutions to send reams of data to the IRS to help the tax agency identify tax evasion and fraud. But it was unclear if that would be included in the agreement. Some Congressional Democrats believe stepping up IRS enforcement help collect as much as $1 trillion in uncollected taxes, although many tax experts are skeptical about the extent of savings that would materialize from the plan. The IRS changes were pushed in negotiations by Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), two of the people said. Warner told reporters on Tuesday the package would be paid for.
The people familiar with the deal spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe details of the proposal not yet made public. They cautioned some of the details could still change before the plan’s release, likely later on Wednesday or Thursday.
The spending side of the deal roughly consists of the Biden’s $1.8 trillion American Families Plan and major parts of Biden’s $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan not included in simultaneously occurring bipartisan infrastructure negotiations.
To pay for these changes while keeping the plan overall under $3.5 trillion, lawmakers lowered the overall amount of spending proposed in some of the White House’s initial plans while shortening the length of other programs.
Discussions among lawmakers included lowering the proposed sums for workforce development and manufacturing and research and development spending in Biden’s jobs plan, people familiar with the matter said.
The plan was also likely to shorten the duration of Biden’s proposed social spending programs relative to the initial White House plan. Biden’s jobs plan, for instance, called for extending a more robust Child Tax Credit through 2025 — Congressional Democrats’ spending package would do so for fewer years, the people familiar said. The duration of smaller tax credit programs, such as an expanded Earned Income Tax Credit, will also be shortened, the people said.
These changes are not expected to diminish the generosity of these programs for the years which they are in effect, and Democrats are prepared to fight for their extension in future budget battles with Republicans.
This agreement was brokered by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Budget Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and Warner. Congressional Republicans have started blasting it as a waste of taxpayer funding likely to only drive inflation higher.
“Just yesterday, Montana families woke up to more disastrous news on inflation, which is at a 13-year high, and they are quickly being priced out of affording everyday necessities like food and gasoline,” Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) said in a statement. “Democrats are foolish to think a massive $3.5 trillion tax and spend plan will help Montana families.”