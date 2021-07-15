Crucially, however, the very poorest American families are eligible to receive the benefit in full. Before this year, families were excluded from the credit if they did not earn enough for their income to be offset by the tax benefit. The stimulus repealed that limitation, meaning even Americans with no earnings would still qualify for the entire deposit amount. The benefit was also made larger and will go out monthly, instead of when taxpayers reconcile their tax returns. These changes are set to expire at the end of the year, although Democrats in Congress are preparing a $3.5 trillion spending package that lawmakers hope will extend the benefit.