But it came on a day when negotiating lawmakers continued to struggle to reconcile their differences, particularly over how to pay for the new spending, adding to the challenge they face in finishing their work in time for Schumer’s scheduled Wednesday vote to start debate on infrastructure legislation.
“I think there’s a lot of drafting that has to be done and there are still a number of outstanding issues that have to be resolved,” said Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), one of the lawmakers chiefly involved in forging the compromise. “And I think we’ll, we’ll move quickly but we’re not going to vote on something until we actually have a bill.”
In calling for the infrastructure vote next week, Schumer on Thursday also issued a similar edict to his own caucus, telling Democrats they need to agree to come to full agreement on a second package that includes additional spending to enact President Biden’s fuller economic agenda.
Democrats announced the outlines of the deal — a $3.5 trillion budget measure that proffers major changes to health care, housing, climate policy and the tax code — after weeks of haggling on Tuesday. The proposal is expected to fund programs left out of the emerging infrastructure deal because they did not garner support from Republicans.
Democrats intend to sidestep that GOP opposition by forging ahead with the package using a process known as reconciliation, which requires only a simple majority, not the usual 60 votes in the Senate, to pass. Schumer has described this as a two-track process, stressing Thursday that the caucus needed to “agree to move forward” with the budget measure, the first step in what is sure to be a lengthy policy debate.
The two deadlines follow a day after Biden visited Democratic lawmakers in the Capitol, imploring them to work together to adopt spending that many party leaders see as transformational. Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer echoed that vision, describing the two endeavors as the “most significant legislation to expand support for Americans families since the era of the New Deal and the Great Society.”
“It’s important to keep the two-track process moving,” he said.