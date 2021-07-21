Families, meanwhile, face potential trouble at a time when their costs are rising. The financial blow could fall hardest on those who are out of a job: Unemployed workers stand to see the loss of their enhanced federal benefits in about six weeks, troubling labor experts who had tried to warn Congress against setting a rigid cutoff date in the first place. In some of the hardest-hit states, including Florida, GOP governors have canceled these benefits early — leaving some advocates fearful that the decisions could backfire if the pandemic worsens.