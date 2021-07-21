Lawmakers from both parties say their infrastructure proposal is financed in full, and Democrats stress a second, roughly $3.5 trillion budget deal they are seeking through reconciliation similarly will be paid for — largely through tax increases on wealthy Americans and corporations. Both endeavors still have infuriated some Republicans, who have criticized their price tags and vehemently opposed tax increases to pay for new federal programs. McConnell on Wednesday took to the Senate floor to lambaste some of the new proposed spending, stressing that tax increases to pay for it would “crush our country.”