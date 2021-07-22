Supporters of L.A. County’s move say it’s just the opposite — an effort to ensure that case rates don’t get so high that the county does have to look at going back into lockdown. That includes Ying-Ying Goh, head of the public health department in Pasadena which — along with Long Beach — is one of two cities in the county that already has its own public health department. Although Pasadena is not bound by what L.A. County does, it is imposing a mask mandate similar to the one that already took effect elsewhere in the county. Despite very high vaccination rates in Pasadena, cases there have increased 240 percent since July 1, Goh said.