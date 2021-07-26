Still, concerns have mounted internally over how the spread of the variant could impact parts of the economy, particularly if it fuels a sense of uncertainty that drags down spending and growth overall. For instance, some Biden administration officials fear that the virus could deepen the wave of early retirements among older American workers — a pandemic trend they have hoped would be reversed by the economic recovery. Perhaps just as troubling, the people said, is the prospect of parents who pull themselves out of the labor market because they stay home due to fears about the safety of sending their children to school. That could create severe new hardships for millions of American families, in addition to lowering overall employment and exacerbating claims of a national labor shortage.