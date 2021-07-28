The threshold would rise to 60 percent once the rule goes into effect, and then gradually rise to 75 percent.
The new rule would also enhance federal efforts to buy domestically produced goods deemed critical, such as semiconductors and medical supplies. It also would require contractors to report more data on the U.S.-made content of the goods they purchase.
The proposal is subject to a 60-day comment period to allow industry and the public to weigh in, after which the administration will work on a final rule.
Biden plans to promote the proposal during a visit to a Mack Truck manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.
The federal government spends about $600 billion a year on goods and services, almost half of which is dedicated to manufactured products, including helicopter blades, trucks and office furniture.
Its massive budget makes it the single largest purchaser of consumer goods in the world, the administration said.
“Leveraging that purchasing power to shape markets and accelerate innovation is a key part of the Biden industrial strategy to grow the industries of the future to support U.S. workers, communities, and firms,” the administration said in its fact sheet.
“As the pandemic has demonstrated, federal procurement can strengthen the resiliency of domestic supply chains, and reduce the risk of Americans being adversely impacted by the actions of competitor nations during a time of crisis.”
In January, the Biden administration took additional steps to force the government to buy more domestically manufactured goods, via an executive order that tightened the definition of American-made products and created a position in the Office of Management and Budget to oversee stepped-up purchases of domestic goods.