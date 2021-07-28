Likewise, some travel and hospitality companies report wobbly demand, even as overall consumer spending overall remained solid in June. Jonathan de Araujo, owner of the Vacationeer, a travel agency that specializes in Disney vacations, said cancellations have picked up in the last week, with more families expressing concern about the delta variant. Bookings, he said, had just begun to rebound after having fallen by 90 percent in 2020.