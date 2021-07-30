The rumblings soon prompted the Senate’s two leading dealmakers on infrastructure — GOP Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio) and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) — to issue a statement saying they were still working to finalize their legislation with the goal of releasing it later in the day. Portman later told reporters that he had secured a commitment from Schumer that their proposal would be the one that reached the Senate floor, ultimately paving the way for the Senate to take the next step in the debate by midday.