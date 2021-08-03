Data from Moody’s has shown more than six million Americans are behind on rent and local housing organizers fear an uptick in eviction proceedings as the moratorium lapses.
The moratorium has caused a major rift between the White House and its House Democratic allies, prompting an internal Democratic clash significantly more intense than most of the Biden era.
While lawmakers like Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) have galvanized rank-and-file Democrats with a protest outside the U.S. Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is blaming the administration for not extending the measure.
The White House, for its part, is suggesting that the crisis is the fault of numerous other groups. It has blamed Congress for not acting sooner, state and local officials for not using rental assistance funds, and of the Supreme Court for tying the president’s hands.
Those animosities are releasing frustrations within the party that Biden has largely kept in check until now. To liberals, preventing evictions is what the party is all about — helping the disadvantaged when they face daunting odds. For centrists, however, that sort of extended government intervention in the marketplace is economically unwise and politically perilous.
White House official Gene Sperling told reporters on Monday that the administration was pushing state and local officials to enact their own eviction moratoriums, as well as pushing federal agencies such as the Agriculture Department to extend eviction moratoriums where possible. Sperling also announced an “all-agency review” to learn why state and local governments are not getting funding out.
It is not clear how much more the treasury department can do to accelerate the distribution of funding.
“States and cities need at least another couple months to get this money out and there’s no sticks or carrots Treasury can wield to make that happen faster. What we need is time," said Paul Williams, a housing expert and fellow at the nonprofit Jain Family Institute and the author of the analysis.
Williams said several city governments he has spoken to are doing essentially everything it can to get the federal funding out but faces constraints that made accelerating the funding impossible.
“There’s not stick you can beat them with to make them go faster. They’re limited by technical and staff capacity to actually get this done," Williams said.
Pelosi on Monday reiterated in a letter that she believes the moratorium should be extended unilaterally.
“We will not relent until families and landlords have been protected from this crisis,” Pelosi said.
The House adjourned on Friday for a six-week vacation after trying and failing to approve the moratorium through “unanimous consent,” a process that allows any one member of the House to defeat the attempt.
While blaming the Supreme Court, some experts believe the administration should still try to fight for the moratorium in court. They note Kavanaugh’s concurrence — written before the delta variant renewed fears about the impact of coronavirus on renters — also pointed to the need to get rental relief disbursed.
“The Kavanaugh opinion was premised on rent relief getting out," said Julia Raifman, a poverty expert and researcher at Boston University. “So the [administration] could have tried to make an argument to make that the justification for extending the moratorium.”