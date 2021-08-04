In doing so, the two Democrats also warned that restarting collections as planned in October threatened to result in undue hardship for families. They pointed to evidence obtained earlier this year from major servicers, including Navient, Mohela and EdFinancial, which showed that many borrowers may not even be aware the moratorium is soon expiring. Warren and Markey further said their investigation had revealed little contact between some major lenders and their borrowers about payments, even as recently as this summer, partly due to a lack of guidance from the Education Department about the future of the moratorium.