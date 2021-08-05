In an interview, Tribe said he was not at liberty to confirm “any conversation I may or may not have had with the White House or [Biden’s] staff” but added that he had spoken to Pelosi about the matter on Tuesday afternoon. Pelosi had launched a days-long campaign to push the administration to extend the ban, privately lobbying Klain, White House senior aide Steve Ricchetti and the president himself in phone calls, according to a different person familiar with the matter. This person also spoke on the condition of anonymity to reveal details of private conversations. Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), who once was homeless, also played an instrumental role in galvanizing a campaign to call attention to the impact of the moratorium on renters.