The vote for now is set to occur Tuesday morning, in the twilight hours, unless the two parties can negotiate a more favorable time arrangement. Talks about such a deal continued into Sunday night, as Democrats looked to wrap up work on infrastructure quickly and move onto the next priority — a roughly $3.5 trillion budget measure. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.) has pledged to tackle both issues before departing for the Senate’s planned summer recess, and Democrats are expected to release the text of that resolution Monday.
The developments together put the Senate on the precipice of passing two major economic packages that encompass much of President Biden’s economic agenda. That includes robust spending to improve the nation’s aging inner-workings, which Republicans support, as well as trillions in new aid to boost federal programs in health, education and childcare, which the GOP has opposed. Both measures ultimately await the House, where some moderate Democrats in recent days have raised concerns about the size and scope of some of the Senate’s spending ambitions.
Senate infrastructure bill sets stage for massive effort to make broadband more available and affordable
The Senate started its infrastructure debate in earnest last week, as Democrats and Republicans joined together to advance a public-works package assembled by a bipartisan group of 10 led by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Their support has withstood days of debate and multiple votes, overcoming the potential for a filibuster, in a reflection of Portman’s belief that such long-promised upgrades are “overdue.”
“People do expect here in America, [with] this great economy we have, we should also be able to lead the world in infrastructure, but we don’t,” he said in a floor speech Sunday.
The strong bipartisan support initially appeared to open the door for the Senate to adopt the bill swiftly. But lawmakers soon found themselves stymied as a result of the objections raised by Sen. Bill Hagerty (Tenn.), who has seized on the proposal’s price tag. Throughout the weekend, Hagerty has pointed to the official analysis from the Congressional Budget Office, which shows the infrastructure plan could add $250 billion to the deficit, even as its authors contend its costs are covered in full.
Hagerty’s opposition ultimately prevented the Senate from adopting the bill this weekend, requiring the Senate to run its long procedural clock and setting up a vote early Tuesday. But his stance has affected more than just the hour of their work — as it has contributed to a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over amendments to the bill as well.
Much like the discussion to speed up voting, which requires the chamber’s full backing to occur, so too must lawmakers agree in full just to consider potential tweaks to the infrastructure measure at this stage in the fight. With no agreement on time, Democrats this weekend signaled they would play political hardball on amendments, resulting in a spiraling fight that prevented both parties from trying to make changes to the bill.
“I’d repeat that Democrats are ready and willing to vote on additional amendments to the bill before moving to final passage,” Schumer said Sunday as the chamber gaveled into session. “Once again, that will require the cooperation of our Republican colleagues.”
“I said yesterday that we could do this the easy way or the hard way,” he continued. “Yesterday it appeared that some Republicans would like the Senate to do this the hard way. In any case, we’ll keep proceeding until we get this bill done.”
The standoff so far has prevented lawmakers from resolving a series of lingering disputes over the proposal, including a fight among members of both parties over its provisions targeting cryptocurrencies. The measure as proposed seeks to require investors and brokers to disclose more information to the government for tax purposes, but critics say the section has been written so broadly as to be unworkable and damaging to the nascent industry.
Talks have proceeded for days between two camps of lawmakers — one led by Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and another with Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) with the backing of Portman. Even as they neared a potential compromise, reconciling their differences, they still did not appear to have an avenue to offer it on the Senate floor — leaving the issue unresolved even as the bill neared final passage.
“We were on track to do it at one point, and we’re still pushing,” Portman told lawmakers Sunday. He said he did not think lawmakers would lose votes if this amendment or others were not offered, adding he is optimistic a deal is still possible.
Speaking to voters after a series of vote Sunday, GOP Sen. John Thune (S.D.) said both sides have an even wider array of tweaks they would still like to put forward. But he admitted the odds are diminishing as the debate proceeds apace.
“There’s still a chance to get a smaller list of amendments voted on tomorrow, but as you get closer to the witching hour, there’s less incentive [for a deal],” he said.
With infrastructure lumbering toward passage, Democrats this weekend also began preparing for their next move: A roughly $3.5 trillion budget measure that encompasses party priorities left out of the bipartisan public-works deal. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the leader of the chamber’s budget committee, said this weekend that lawmakers could release their resolution as soon as Monday.
That debate is also likely to span days, including a period during which Democrats and Republicans can offer unlimited amendments to the budget measure — largely a political exercise meant to shame the opposition in ways that might be beneficial entering the 2022 midterm elections. Lawmakers continued to negotiate a time agreement in that debate as the Senate looked to depart for recess before the end of the week.
The $3.5 trillion proposal is unlikely to garner any GOP support. Democrats are relying on a procedure known as reconciliation to potentially pass the measure with the support only of 50 Democrats and Vice President Harris, bypassing the chamber’s 60 vote filibuster threshold.