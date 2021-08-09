The developments together put the Senate on the precipice of passing two major economic packages that encompass much of President Biden’s economic agenda. That includes robust spending to improve the nation’s aging inner-workings, which Republicans support, as well as trillions in new aid to boost federal programs in health, education and childcare, which the GOP has opposed. Both measures ultimately await the House, where some moderate Democrats in recent days have raised concerns about the size and scope of some of the Senate’s spending ambitions.