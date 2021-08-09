After a weekend of frenzied negotiations, Toomey and Lummis joined Portman, Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) in a joint statement on Monday saying they had come to an agreement to broaden exemptions for the new reporting requirements. The compromise language was reviewed by Treasury officials, who do not oppose the measure, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to reflect a position not yet made public. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, in a statement on Monday, said she was grateful “for working together on this amendment to provide clarity on important provisions” related to tax evasion in the cryptocurrency market.