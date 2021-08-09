But the effort faced intense blowback in recent days from cryptocurrency investors who joined Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.) and Cynthia M. Lummis (R-Wyo.) in arguing that it could effectively cripple the burgeoning industry. These senators agreed that crypto brokers should be required to report tax forms to the Internal Revenue Service, but expressed concern that the legislation as written would enable federal authorities to impose those requirements on a much wider swath of cryptocurrency players.
After a weekend of frenzied negotiations, Toomey and Lummis joined Portman, Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) in a joint statement on Monday saying they had come to an agreement to broaden exemptions for the new reporting requirements. The compromise language was reviewed by Treasury officials, who do not oppose the measure, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to reflect a position not yet made public. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, in a statement on Monday, said she was grateful “for working together on this amendment to provide clarity on important provisions” related to tax evasion in the cryptocurrency market.
Despite the administration’s support, it was unclear whether the revised language would be incorporated into the final legislation before passage. Proceeding to allow senators to offer additional amendments to the legislation requires unanimity in the upper chamber, but there has been a standoff between Republicans and Democrats over exactly how to open up debate for potential changes — meaning there may not be room to vote on any amendments.
As a result, the legislation appears likely to retain the original cryptocurrency provisions initially agreed to by the administration and Portman, unless it gets altered when it reaches the House of Representatives.
The negotiators’ statement could clarify Congress’s intent in passing the measure, which could affect how Treasury officials interpret the law when implementing the new requirements. Cryptocurrency investors and advocates were still pushing for a vote before the infrastructure deal is finalized.
The new agreement would codify that producers of hardware and software “wallets” for cryptocurrencies — private accounts to store keys to the digital currency — are not subject to the reporting requirements. It would also specifically exempt the “miners” crucial for validating cryptocurrency transactions from the reporting requirements, while making clear that the requirements apply only to those “regularly” involved in transferring digital assets on behalf of another person.
The administration has maintained from the outset of the discussions that it has never had any intent to apply the new rules to miners and developers who are unlikely to possess 1099 tax information. But they had also feared the exemptions could be exploited by other cryptocurrency actors to evade their compliance obligations.
“I’m pleased to announce that Senators Warner, Toomey, Sinema, Lummis & I have reached an agreement on an amendment to clarify IRS reporting rules for crypto transactions [without] curbing innovation or imposing information reporting requirements on stakers, miners, or other non-brokers,” Portman said on Twitter.
The group publicly backing the new agreement was conspicuously missing Wyden, who had been adamant that the original language was too broad. Wyden said on Twitter that he does not believe the new agreement is adequate “to protect privacy and security,” while acknowledging it had been improved. Critics said Wyden’s original amendment would have created a tax reporting loophole for entities involved in “decentralized finance” — a form of trading on a network not controlled by banks or traditional finance institutions — in a way that would have allowed tax avoidance to proliferate.
“If you carve them out of tax reporting, most of the market will move there,” said Alexis Goldstein, director of financial policy at the Open Markets Institute, a think tank.