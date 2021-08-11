But the Senate vote is only the first step on a much longer, politically treacherous path. House lawmakers soon must adopt their own resolution, and Democrats in both chambers eventually face the task of turning their numbers into actual legislation that expands Medicare, boosts federal safety-net programs and addresses climate change. The looming, intricate process has exposed lingering schisms in the party that threaten to complicate the lawmakers’ task.
The Senate had only finished its budget hours earlier on Wednesday, when some centrists Democrats sounded fresh trepidations with its $3.5 trillion price tag. Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), one of the most influential swing votes in the chamber, joined with Democrats in advancing the resolution for now. But he said he could not support that level of spending in a final package out of fear that it could add to the deficit — and “puts at risk our nation’s ability to respond to the unforeseen crises our country could face.”
Moderates in the House soon raised their own costs concerns, all the while issuing early, private demands that they are unwilling to adopt the budget unless they first can vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill that also cleared the Senate this week. Such an ultimatum could complicate House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plan to return the chamber to session at the end of August and adopt the resolution swiftly.
“We don’t want to just rubber stamp what they send us,” said Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), one of the leaders of a bipartisan, centrist group in the House known as the Problem Solvers Caucus.
The litany of potential objections cast an odd pall over the Capitol, not even a day after Biden and his Democratic allies heralded their accomplishments as a sign Washington still works. And it left some of the party’s own leaders acknowledging the tough task ahead — illustrating the delicate dance they face in sustaining their momentum and preserving Biden’s best-kept plans.
“What we’re doing here isn’t easy," said Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) during a news conference Wednesday. “We’ve labored for months and months to reach this point. And we have no illusions — maybe the hardest work is yet to come.”
The difficulties speak to the promise and peril in Democrats’ narrow yet potent majorities in Congress. With only a three-vote edge in the House and a mere tiebreaking advantage in the Senate, the party cannot afford to shed support as a result of internal disagreements — a dynamic that gives lawmakers outsized influence in the economic policy fights to come.
Democrats’ political fissures surfaced as soon as Biden unveiled his jobs, infrastructure and families plans earlier this spring. The packages totaled more than $4 trillion in spending, and quickly sparked an early debate among Democrats as to whether they should work with Republicans to cut a deal, scaling down their aspirations -- or forge ahead on their own out of a belief they have a sufficient electoral mandate to act.
Democrats ultimately settled on a hybrid, as the White House labored alongside senators from both parties in weeks of negotiations over infrastructure — all the while Democrats prepared to tackle the rest of the president’s priorities without Republican support. The approach helped them fulfill some of the promises they made on the 2020 campaign trail and aided Biden as he labored to broker his first bipartisan deal.
The first package is a $1.2 trillion proposal to improve the country’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports and Internet connections, which 19 Senate Republicans joined with Democrats to adopt overwhelmingly on Tuesday. The second is a roughly $3.5 trillion budget, which opens the door for a vast expansion of federal social safety-net programs that Republicans vehemently oppose. Democrats hope to finance the latter collection of spending through tax increases on corporations and wealthy families, unwinding the cuts under former president Donald Trump.
“We need to make this economy work better for working families in the long run," Biden said at an event in the East Room on Wednesday. "These challenges were with us long before the pandemic took off. But as we recover from this crisis, now is the moment to put in place a long term plan to build back America better.”
The Senate’s party-line vote to adopt budget marked the first critical step in the process known as reconciliation, which allows Democrats in the Senate to circumvent a guaranteed GOP filibuster. Party lawmakers must still translate those ideas into legislation, a process that began before this week — including on the tax-focused Finance Committee. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), the panel’s chair, said on Wednesday he has been huddling with Democrats to try to find a plan that can attain consensus on one of the most difficult issues lawmakers face.
“In a 50-50 Senate, everyone has gotta [reach] some common ground,” he said. “I’m not going to pretend this is a walk in the park. It’s not."
Quickly, though, other objections among the party’s moderate wing threatened to force Democrats to scale back some of their ambitions. Manchin on Wednesday raised “serious concerns” about the prospect it could add to the deficit, adding it is “irresponsible to continue spending at levels more suited to respond to a Great Depression or Great Recession.” His comments echoed another pivotal swing vote in the chamber: Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), who announced days before the vote that she would not support a final product that costs $3.5 trillion.
“I do not support a bill that costs $3.5 trillion -- and in the coming months, I will work in good faith to develop this legislation with my colleagues and the administration to strengthen Arizona’s economy and help Arizona’s everyday families get ahead,” she said at the time.
The issue had been a looming flash point for chamber Democrats for months. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), one of the lawmakers who helped craft both the infrastructure deal as well as the budget, said on Wednesday his peers had been “urging me to go higher” in the early talks around reconciliation. He said he ultimately ended up at a number that might be “farther” than where some centrists might want to be.
For Warner, that political landscape in the Senate opened the door for a “ferocious” debate that may force Democrats to scale back some of their plans. “You can’t do all of the things on the list.”
The challenges appear to be even greater in the House, where some Democrats are demanding a robust budget deal to compensate for what they see as shortcomings in the infrastructure package. Leading the charge is the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which issued a new letter Tuesday pledging that most of its 96 members would “withhold their votes” on that roughly $1 trillion public-works measure “until the Senate adopted a robust reconciliation package.”
Progressives led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) have said that their demands include not only the budget resolution, which sets the overall spending level, but the legislation implementing it as well. That has raised tensions with moderate Democrats in the chamber, who in recent days have considered issuing an ultimatum of their own.
Behind the scenes, as many as 10 lawmakers from the party’s centrist bloc have also signaled that they are willing to vote against the budget unless they get assurances from leadership that they can vote first on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that also cleared the Senate this week, according to a senior Democratic aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private talks. Otherwise, moderates are still supportive of using reconciliation to advance new economic initiatives, the source said.
The group, so far, has yet to issue a public threat. Publicly, though, a group of nine moderates sent their own letter Tuesday warning they “cannot afford unnecessary delays to finally deliver on a physical infrastructure package.”
The missive came from lawmakers including Gottheimer, whose caucus worked alongside Senate negotiators in crafting the public-works deal, and others including Nevada Democrat Rep. Susie Lee. They also expressed initial trepidations about the cost of a reconciliation package, citing the need for restraint amid the “combined threat of rising inflation, national debt, and the trillions recently, and appropriately, allocated to the covid-19 emergency.”
In an interview, Gottheimer said there are similar concerns among some House Democrats about the way the budget finances its new spending. “The numbers we have so far are the numbers that came out of the White House,” he said. “Those numbers, at those levels proposed, are dead on arrival. I don’t think they can get votes for that.”
For now, House Majority Whip Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) late Tuesday only announced that the budget measure, not infrastructure, would be on lawmakers’ schedules when they return the week of Aug. 23. Pelosi told her caucus on a call a day later that she intends for House committees to complete their policy work on the package by mid September.
“Everyone is posturing to a certain extent,” acknowledged Rep, John Yarmuth (D-Ky.), the chairman of the House Budget Committee. But he predicted the process, while potentially long and winding, would eventually resolve.
“They’re not going to vote against child care, and senior care, and climate policy, and expanded health care, and things that are not only important parts of the Democratic agenda and the administration’s agenda but also wildly popular,” he said. “I think we can work through them.”
Cleve Wootsen and Marianna Sotomayor contributed to this story.