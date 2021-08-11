The Senate had finished its budget only hours earlier on Wednesday when some centrist Democrats sounded fresh trepidation about its $3.5 trillion price tag. Sen. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.), one of the most influential swing votes in the chamber, joined with other Democrats in advancing the resolution for now. But he said he could not support that level of spending in a final package out of fear that it could add to the deficit. Such spending “puts at risk our nation’s ability to respond to the unforeseen crises our country could face,” he said.