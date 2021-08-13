Biden has increasingly sought to persuade the public that his efforts represent the best chance to lower high prices. He argued Wednesday that breaking up the largest agricultural producers — as part of his broader antitrust efforts — could curb “price gouging” that inflates the cost of groceries. He has said the infrastructure deal brokered with Republicans will make it quicker and easier to transport goods, which will reduce consumer prices. And he has increasingly pushed Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending package — a proposal with major new spending to address health care, climate change, education, and other social priorities — as aimed at reducing families’ price pressures.