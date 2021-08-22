Without those nine lawmakers, Pelosi and her Democratic allies simply do not have the votes to adopt the budget in the face of sustained, unanimous GOP opposition. But the speaker may not be able to accede to their demands, either, since the nearly 100 members who belong to the party’s Congressional Progressive Caucus previously signaled they would withhold their votes on infrastructure until Congress completes work on its budget. That includes both the outline set for a vote this week as well as the final reconciliation package, as liberals seek to maximize their political leverage and ensure their priorities don’t fall out of a final deal.