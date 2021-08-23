If Powell gets another term as chair, Democrats and economists say Brainard would be a clear candidate for vice chair for supervision, given her strong views around Wall Street oversight. But those same advocates wonder if Brainard would prefer the role of vice chair — the No. 2 leadership position at the Fed — or if she would wait for a more sizable promotion, perhaps as a future Treasury secretary or Fed chair, though they cautioned that they weren’t directly familiar with Brainard’s thinking. Brainard declined to comment.