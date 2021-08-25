The uproar is likely to grow louder before it subsides. If the Senate infrastructure bill passes and becomes law, Yellen will face the difficult task of implementing the new reporting requirements to crack down on crypto tax evasion without angering supporters of the industry in her own party, such as Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.). (The new crypto reporting requirements would raise roughly $28 billion over 10 years, according to nonpartisan estimates.) Other Democrats are pushing Yellen to crack down more aggressively. Yellen faces pressure from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) to accelerate a review of the impact of cryptocurrencies on the stability of the financial system that could result in strict new guardrails. Yellen has also prodded her former colleagues at the Federal Reserve to move quickly on a “central bank digital currency” — a virtual currency to compete with crypto that would be run by the government rather than by private individuals.