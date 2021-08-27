In March 2020, coronavirus cases began to spread throughout the United States, shutting down the economy and causing the financial markets to tank while millions of workers were laid off or furloughed in the shutdown that followed. The Federal Reserve swooped in to prop up the markets with several programs.
Fed leaders have consistently said they need to see “substantial further progress” on inflation and job growth before the central bank starts to pare back its $120 billion a month in asset purchases, which have been helping support the markets. For months, economists and Wall Street have been eager for any signs about when or how the Fed will begin to “taper" its sprawling bond buying program, which helps stimulate the economy and makes borrowing easier by holding down long-term rates.
“My view is that the 'substantial further progress’ test has been met for inflation,” Powell said in the remarks. “There has also been clear progress toward maximum employment.”
Powell added that at the Fed’s last policy meeting in July, he “was of the view, as were most participants, that if the economy evolved broadly as anticipated, it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year.”
Powell noted that, while July brought a strong jobs report, it also marked the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus. After the Fed’s July meeting, Powell said the delta variant could have fewer implications for the economy, if it follows the pattern of past waves of covid surges.
On Friday, he said that “while the Delta variant presents a near-term risk, the prospects are good for continued progress toward maximum employment.”
Powell did not lay out a clear timeline for exactly when the Fed could change its policies, or how the Fed could structure its “taper.” The monthly asset purchases are made up of $80 billion in Treasury securities and $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities. Surging home prices have some economists arguing that the Fed should reduce its purchases of mortgage-backed securities more quickly.
Powell’s remarks come at a crucial time for Fed policymaking and for the economy overall. Prices are rising, workers are in short supply and the economy remains about 5.7 million jobs down from where it was before the pandemic hit in March 2020. Supports for the most vulnerable are about to disappear, as the Supreme Court struck down the eviction moratorium late Thursday, and federal unemployment benefits expire in two weeks.
Economic leaders at the Fed and in the Biden administration emphasize that there’s no playbook for this economy, and that controlling the pandemic is key to the economy’s sustained recovery. In a bit of symbolism, Powell’s speech was supposed to headline the Kansas City Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole conference. But just last week, the program was made entirely virtual due to covid precautions.
At last year’s virtual symposium, Powell unveiled a new framework which said the Fed wouldn’t respond to low unemployment levels by raising rates, thereby slowing the economy. That kind of policy has been tested in the past few months, as inflation soars faster than Fed policymakers expected.
But on Friday, Powell reiterated one of the reasons the Fed hasn’t rushed to tamp down on inflation, which Fed leaders say is a temporary feature of the pandemic economy. They say they are wary of any policies that could slow hiring and undercut peoples’ ability to get back into the labor market.
“Today, with substantial slack remaining in the labor market and the pandemic continuing, such a mistake could be particularly harmful," Powell said. “We know that extended periods of unemployment can mean lasting harm to workers and to the productive capacity of the economy."
Head winds are beginning to show. On Friday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that while consumer spending remained historically high in July, it increased just 0.3 percent compared to June. All of the increase was due to higher prices — adjusted for inflation, spending actually fell slightly, down 0.1 percent.
Powell routinely says there will be plenty of warning before any action is announced, and he wasn’t expected to reveal a detailed course of action during his Friday speech. Fed policymakers will resume their taper talks at their next meeting in September.
A handful of Fed leaders preempted Powell’s speech by saying they think the economy is healthy enough for the Fed to start pulling back its support.
“I think it is time to begin to ease back from the amount of accommodation that’s going into the economy given the outlook that we have," Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George told Yahoo Finance this week. "So I would be in favor of beginning that process sooner rather than later.”
“We want to get going on taper. Get the taper finished by the end of the first quarter next year” St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, said on CNBC on Thursday.
Meanwhile, another group of policymakers have said they need to see more data before slowing down asset purchases. Fed Gov. Lael Brainard, for example, indicated in July that she’d want to make a decision after seeing September hiring data, which won’t be released until early October.
Ultimately, the Fed’s decisions will hinge on the pandemic and covid’s ability to undercut the labor market or push prices even higher. The U.S. economy boomed by 943,000 jobs in July, but it’s unclear whether the recent spread of the delta variant will hold back hiring in August.
Meanwhile, inflation continues to test policymakers at the Fed and Biden administration. Supply chain backlogs — on anything from semiconductors to sofas — have collided with a rebound in consumer demand, pushing prices higher, and at a faster clip than expected.
“A lot of people don’t realize what goes into a couch or what goes into a house, but they know their couch has been delayed three months or six months,” Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told The Post on Thursday.
On Friday, data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed prices rose 4.2 percent in July compared to a year ago, and 0.4 percent compared to June. Those figures were in line with analysts’ expectations and came as economists wait for enough weeks or months of data to assess whether the pace of price inflation is starting to ease up.
The Fed’s expectation is that as supply chains clear up, prices won’t keep rising as quickly. The most recent projections released by the Fed suggest inflation could simmer back down toward the Fed’s 2 percent annual inflation target next year.
Andrew Van Dam contributed to this report.