The directive comes as part of the White House’s broader antitrust push aimed at deterring corporate consolidation in a handful of major economic sectors. Khan, an antitrust crusader, was tapped by Biden for the powerful FTC position in June. The administration has faced political attacks from Republicans over high prices — particularly at the pump — and sought to demonstrate to voters that it is trying to cool inflationary trends.
In July, Biden signed an executive order with 72 separate directives calling on federal agencies to challenge the business practices of America’s enormous technology, health care, agricultural and manufacturing firms while also aiming to shake up smaller sectors dominated by only a handful of companies, such as the hearing aid industry.