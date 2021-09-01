Mike Monopoli, vice president at the nonprofit CareQuest Institute for Oral Health, said it is crucial that policymakers do not disrupt the dental benefits of those who already have them through Medicare Advantage, a private health program that contracts through traditional Medicare, during the initial implementation phase. A majority of the 26 million seniors with Medicare Advantage have dental insurance, but the coverage is often capped. Citing conversations with the administration and Congressional lawmakers, Monopoli also said policymakers are working to try to deliver the new benefits as soon as possible to people with chronic diseases or who are immunocompromised.