“While some have suggested this reconciliation legislation must be passed now, I believe that making budgetary decisions under artificial political deadlines never leads to good policy or sound decisions,” Manchin wrote.
Manchin previously has expressed misgivings with the size and scope of Democrats’ $3.5 trillion ceiling, joining with some fellow moderates who have opposed the more expansive vision embraced by the party’s liberal wing. His concerns about the deficit, meanwhile, come even as Democratic leaders assure that the final package will be financed in full.
But Manchin’s calls Thursday for additional time — and a smaller economic package — still came as lawmakers began their work this week to craft what they hope to be a significant overhaul of the country’s education, health care and tax laws. If Manchin ultimately withholds his vote, his party would not be able to proceed in the chamber since all 50 Republicans have vowed to oppose the bill.
“I have always said if I can’t explain it, I can’t vote for it, and I can’t explain why my Democratic colleagues are rushing to spend $3.5 trillion,” Manchin wrote.
Manchin’s op-ed followed a day after he delivered a similar warning shot Wednesday at a little-noticed event hosted by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce. The senator cited the uncertainty created by the combination of the coronavirus, the tumultuous withdrawal in Afghanistan and the economic threat posed by inflation, as he made the case for his colleagues to “step back” and “see what happens.”
“Everything has changed,” Manchin said, adding the spending envisioned by Democrats in the package is “not anything we need immediately.”
Manchin also sounded strong opposition against the package’s potential $3.5 trillion price tag. He recounted a story in which he told Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the chief architect of Democrats’ budget, that he is a “hell no” on voting for a bill at that size. And he reiterated his disapproval for some of his party’s proposals to pay for that spending, including Biden’s prior plans to raise corporate tax rates to 28 percent from 21 percent.
Manchin’s office on Thursday did not respond to questions about his exact strategy. The West Virginia Democrat also oversees a key chamber energy committee, giving him significant influence over the process of crafting portions of the package that are focused on the environment and climate change, a Democratic priority.
For now, Manchin’s public comments evince the broader political conundrum Democrats face in advancing a centerpiece of Biden’s economic vision. With only a narrow majority in both the House and Senate, the party has little room to spare — and significant schisms still to overcome — to transform that proposal into law.
To advance the package, Democrats plan to rely on a maneuver known as reconciliation. In the Senate, it allows party lawmakers to adopt spending legislation using only 51 votes, rather than the typical 60. That prevents Republicans from filibustering the bill, which they have described as wasteful, but only if Democrats’ liberal and centrist factions can stay united.
Democrats have articulated an ambitious time frame for adopting the reconciliation bill, aiming to craft legislation by mid-month and adopt it potentially before the end of September. The aggressive schedule is partly the result of the House, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has agreed to hold a vote on another element of Biden’s economic agenda — a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure plan — by September 27.