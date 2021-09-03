While attendees described the call as civil, some of the activists made clear that they were dissatisfied with the White House strategy, the people said. They also made a concerted plea for the administration to enact long-term reforms to the unemployment insurance system as part of Democrats $3.5 trillion reconciliation package — given its relative inaction on the imminent deadline. But multiple people close to the negotiation said there appears to be little momentum for these unemployment reforms in the budget bill, as Democrats struggle to find sufficient funding for what is an already enormous list of social programs.