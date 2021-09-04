Earlier this week, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), all of whom sit on the House Financial Services Committee, called for Biden to appoint a new Fed chair. In a statement, which was first reported by Politico, the lawmakers said that under Powell, the Fed “has taken very little action to mitigate the risk climate change poses to our financial system.” They also said the Fed “has substantially weakened many of the reforms enacted in the wake of the Great Recession,” including those regulating the largest banks.