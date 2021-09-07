As part of the request, White House Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Shalanda Young called for Congress to approve a short-term extension in government funding so that there isn’t a partial government shutdown on October 1.
Government funding is set to lapse at the end of September under current law, which means that lawmakers would need to authorize a temporary “continuing resolution” to extend funding at their current levels for a set period of time.
“We are also calling on Congress to include additional funding in a CR to help address two other urgent needs: responding to recent and ongoing natural disasters, and meeting our commitments to our Afghan allies and partners,” Young said in a letter.
The administration’s request for more funding for the Afghanistan relocation is likely to provoke substantial debate in Congress, where Republicans have hammered the White House for its handling of the withdrawal to end the war.
The majority of the $6.4 billion requested by the White House will go principally to fund processing sites for relocating tens of thousands of people in Afghanistan who partnered with the U.S. during the two decades of war there. Of the $6.4 billion, the biggest chunk is for the the State Department and Department of Defense relocation process for allies from Afghanistan and support for them to help them integrate into American life. Another substantial amount of funding would go to United States Agency for International Development for Afghans at risk in the regions.
“The operation to move out of danger and to safety tens of thousands of Afghans at risk, including many who helped us during our two decades in Afghanistan, represents an extraordinary military, diplomatic, security, and humanitarian operation by the U.S. government,” Young’s letter said.
“We urge Congress to appropriate $6.4 billion to enable the success of this multifaceted, historic mission,” she wrote.