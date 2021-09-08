Democrats have eyed improvements to the country’s child-care programs for decades, citing persistent economic gaps that have disproportionately burdened low-income families. The federal government annually spends more than $8 billion on helping parents obtain access to preschool and other services. Yet eligibility rules in some cases are narrow, the benefits are not robust and state funding has flagged over time, severely limiting the subsidies and the number of Americans who can obtain them. Only about 1 in 6 children eligible for child-care assistance receive it, according to an analysis from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities before the pandemic.