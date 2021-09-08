The letter only added to the uncertainty on Capitol Hill at a moment when Democratic leaders have no shortage of fiscal and economic issues on the horizon. Along with the debt ceiling, they need to work with Republicans to keep the government funded, preventing a potential shutdown at the end of the month. In the same time period, Democrats also aim to adopt a $3.5 trillion tax-and-spending package that encompasses much of President Biden’s economic agenda. That must happen before the end of September if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) seeks to keep her word on holding a vote on another package, totaling $1 trillion, to improve the nation’s infrastructure.