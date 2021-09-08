“A delay that calls into question the federal government’s ability to meet all its obligations would likely cause irreparable damage to the U.S. economy and global financial markets,” Yellen wrote in her letter to Congress.
“At a time when American families, communities, and businesses are still suffering from the effects of the ongoing global pandemic, it would be particularly irresponsible to put the full faith and credit of the United States at risk,” she said.
The letter only added to the uncertainty on Capitol Hill at a moment when Democratic leaders have no shortage of fiscal and economic issues on the horizon. Along with the debt ceiling, they need to work with Republicans to keep the government funded, preventing a potential shutdown at the end of the month. In the same time period, Democrats also aim to adopt a $3.5 trillion tax-and-spending package that encompasses much of President Biden’s economic agenda. That must happen before the end of September if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) seeks to keep her word on holding a vote on another package, totaling $1 trillion, to improve the nation’s infrastructure.
An initial analysis from the Congressional Budget Office, published in July, found the government would not breach the debt ceiling until “most likely in October or November.” With that timeline potentially truncated, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) assured at a news conference Wednesday there are a “number of different ways we are looking at to get the debt ceiling done.”
Lawmakers have scrambled in response to the debt ceiling since July, when an earlier agreement to suspend the statutory limit expired. Democrats and Republicans brokered that pause as part of a deal to keep the government running during the Trump administration.
Soon after President Biden won the White House, however, Republicans signaled they would refuse to supply the votes Democrats need to raise or suspend the debt limit again. The move invoked public ire from Democratic lawmakers, who accused GOP leaders of hypocrisy and raised the prospect that their opposition could threaten the country’s fiscal stability.
“When President Trump was president, we Democrats supported lifting the debt ceiling because it’s the responsible thing to do,” Pelosi said Wednesday. “I would hope that the Republicans would act in a similarly responsible way.”
A similar standoff more than a decade ago nearly pushed the country to default, destabilizing global markets in the process. This time, Republicans have demanded that Democrats rely on their own votes to raise the debt ceiling as part of a broader, still emerging $3.5 trillion economic package they hope to adopt through reconciliation. GOP lawmakers say they are not willing to address ceiling otherwise given their opposition to Biden’s spending plans.
On Wednesday, Schumer again faulted Republicans for their refusal to vote for a debt ceiling increase, describing it as a “horrible act, a despicable act really.” But he and other Democratic lawmakers have maintained in the meantime they are unwilling to add it to their reconciliation bill, which the party can adopt over GOP opposition since its passage only requires 51 votes in the Senate