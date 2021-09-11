With the child tax credit, Democrats have sought to extend the life of a policy that President Biden and top party lawmakers have described as essential toward addressing poverty. If adopted, it would allow families to benefit from a credit of $3,000 for each child between ages 6 to 17, and $3,600 for each kid under age 6. Families could receive those sums in monthly installments, rather than waiting until they file their taxes at the start of each year to claim what they are owed.
Democrats first re-engineered the child-tax credit and as part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief measure they adopted earlier this year, believing a higher payment on a monthly schedule could provide Americans critical financial boost in the midst of the pandemic. That law also made the tax credit fully refundable, allowing families to collect the total amounts even if they do not owe any taxes to the federal government.
The proposal put forward late Friday extends those benefits until 2025, though it would continue to be refundable. The policy stops short of a full, permanent reauthorization that lawmakers including Rep. Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.), the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, had initially sought.
Neal, however, still stressed the extension would make a great difference for families in financial need — especially in combination with the other tax benefits his panel plans to consider at a gathering set for Tuesday.
“Taken together, these proposals expand opportunity for the American people and support our efforts to build a healthier, more prosperous future for the country,” he said in a statement.
The tax proposal arrived late Friday after a frenzied week of work on Capitol Hill, as Democrats raced to put pen to paper on what could be the largest economic package in U.S. history. The $3.5 trillion plan aims to rethink the nation’s health care, education, immigration and tax laws, fulfilling some of the core promises Democrats made during the 2020 presidential campaign.
Over the past week, Democrats adopted new social safety net programs, including a new 12-week paid leave program for millions of Americans who currently lack access to those benefits. They took their first steps toward expanding Medicare so that seniors could perhaps soon obtain dental, vision and hearing coverage. And they approved billions of dollars to improve schools, boost child care programs and provide free prekindergarten for all children ages three and four.
But Democrats also clashed over the size and scope of their efforts, signaling even tougher fights still to come over the $3.5 trillion package. In recent days, moderates including Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) have reaffirmed their belief that lawmakers should spend less. Others in the House, including Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), have raised new concerns about how Democrats plan to finance their new endeavors. The issue is unsettled among Democrats, who have discussed raising taxes on corporations, wealthy families and investors to pay for their new package — yet haven’t figured out exactly how to do so.
In its proposal late Friday, the House Ways and Means Committee sidesteps those thorny questions, putting forward instead a series of tax credits and other spending that is vast in scope.
It includes a slew of new tax credits to try to boost clean energy, including those that incentivize renewable sources including wind and solar, with additional benefits for facilities that have zero carbon emissions. Other energy tax credits target Americans, incentivizing them to make their homes more energy efficient or purchase new or used electric vehicles and bicycles.
On health care, meanwhile, Democrats have proposed using the tax code to try to make health insurance more affordable. They introduce or make permanent a series of tax credits that aim to make it cheaper for Americans to purchase insurance under the Affordable Care Act, including those adopted under the most recent stimulus.
A significant portion of their proposal on health care seeks to lower prescription drug prices for millions of American seniors. For the first time, the U.S. government could negotiate drug prices on behalf of the program’s beneficiaries, a move that Democrats say will lower costs — though one that has sparked a lobbying blitz from pharmaceutical giants that contend it could crimp innovation.