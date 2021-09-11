But Democrats also clashed over the size and scope of their efforts, signaling even tougher fights still to come over the $3.5 trillion package. In recent days, moderates including Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) have reaffirmed their belief that lawmakers should spend less. Others in the House, including Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), have raised new concerns about how Democrats plan to finance their new endeavors. The issue is unsettled among Democrats, who have discussed raising taxes on corporations, wealthy families and investors to pay for their new package — yet haven’t figured out exactly how to do so.