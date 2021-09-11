But Democrats also clashed among themselves over the size and scope of their efforts, signaling even tougher fights still to come over the $3.5 trillion package. In recent days, moderates including Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) have reaffirmed their insistence that lawmakers should spend less. In the House, Democrats including Rep. Stephanie Murphy (Fla.) have raised new concerns about how their party’s legislators plan to finance the new endeavors. The issue of paying for the programs remains unsettled among Democrats, who have discussed raising taxes on corporations, wealthy families and investors to pay for their new package — but haven’t figured out exactly how to do so.