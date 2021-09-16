The House Democratic proposal moving through Congress would approve roughly $1 trillion in hikes on corporations and multinational firms and another $1 trillion on taxes on the rich. These taxes would pay to fund a raft of policies already commonplace in much of western Europe and other industrialized nations but absent in the U.S., such as child care support, government funding for eldercare, and paid family leave for sick workers. The extra revenue would also help fund efforts to combat climate change amid an overwhelming expert consensus that a rapidly warming planet poses an existential threat to the globe and a series of escalating natural disasters.