“If they go out and tell the banks who to lend to — that is rightly seen as very interventionist,” said Eswar Prasad, an economist at Cornell University. “If the insurance industry is very exposed to catastrophic events resulting from climate change — and if that was going to cause problems for the broader financial system — then FSOC might have some role to play. Barring that, it’s not obvious what role they should play because ultimately their job is about financial stability.”