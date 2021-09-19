The best advice scientists and public health officials have for residents is to eliminate any standing water where mosquitoes love to breed. But it has to be a neighborhood effort, since mosquitoes can easily travel from one yard to another, and despite the drought many Southern Californians are reluctant to limit watering their lush greenery and well-tended lawns, where water can collect within plant fronds or around sprinkler systems. Kluh expressed some frustration that L.A. residents have gone from not knowing her agency existed to finding it useless since she and her staff are unable to make mosquitoes disappear from people’s yards.