The consequences of failure are immense, threatening to destabilize global markets, shutter critical federal services during a pandemic, and hold back assistance to millions of Americans in the aftermath of storms that battered the Gulf Coast and parts of the Eastern Seaboard. Republicans already have pledged to vote against one of the must-pass measures, an increase to the debt ceiling, as they raise new objections to Biden’s proposed spending — a move that prompted Democrats to lambaste the GOP on Sunday for putting the United States at risk of default.