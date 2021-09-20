Such a solution is still possible, and McConnell has called on Democrats to take this route. But some Democrats have expressed misgivings with idea, since they would have to raise the debt limit by a specific dollar amount rather than suspend it outright — giving GOP candidates a number they might weaponize entering the 2022 presidential campaign. Democrats on Monday also made the case that lifting federal government’s borrowing ability should be a matter of “shared responsibility," even as some party leaders stressed they would not allow the GOP to push the country toward default.