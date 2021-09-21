With so much still undecided, House Democrats initially raised the prospect they could vote on their version of the $3.5 trillion package in the coming days, pivot to infrastructure in time for Sept. 27, and then return later to their reconciliation bill once the Senate acts. Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.), the leader of the Budget Committee, sketched out the potential timeline last week, noting in an interview Democrats could “see if we can get 218 votes in the House to pass it rather than wait for the Senate.”