The political complications are hard enough to resolve on their own, pitting warring factions of Democrats against each other over President Biden’s broader economic agenda. But they have taken on greater significance at a time when the party finds itself newly consumed with a wide array of additional problems, including a scramble to prevent a government shutdown next week and a breach of the debt ceiling shortly after that. The battles could lessen some moderates’ appetites for trillions of dollars in new spending.
For now, the most forceful objections have come from lawmakers including Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), who met with President Biden to discuss her position last week. Three people familiar with Sinema’s thinking, who requested anonymity to describe their private conversations, said she is especially interested in targeting some of the aid more narrowly based on income and economic status than her Democratic peers might have preferred. That includes the new prekindergarten and community college spending.
But Sinema and her outspoken centrist ally, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), increasingly represent only a fraction of the concerns raised among Democratic ranks. Other moderate Democrats in the House harbor their own doubts about the party’s attempts to overhaul federal health care, education, immigration, climate and tax laws in the way Biden has envisioned.
Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), the leader of the moderate-leaning Blue Dog Coalition, recently has criticized “duplicative spending” in the still-forming bill — as well as potential “unintended consequences” that could come from that tax increases that fund it. Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.) has sought to narrow Democrats’ efforts to rein in prescription drug costs for millions of seniors. And Rep. Ed Case (D-Hawaii) has questioned if the package is fully financed, despite Democratic leaders’ insistence that it is.
The moderates’ early objections are critical: Even though the lawmakers have not explicitly threatened to vote against the bill, Democrats cannot afford their defections. The party has no votes to spare in the Senate, and can only stomach the loss of three in the House, making the process to assuage the ideologically diverse caucus all the more important in the days ahead.
With the clock ticking, some centrist lawmakers this week have offered a sober assessment of the package as it currently stands: “No, I don’t think that it would gain the votes necessary to pass the House,” Case said in an interview.
Democrats prepare for next phase of budget fight as House readies package and Biden meets with Senate skeptics
The internal Democratic angst only adds to the headaches facing party leaders as they race to adopt Biden’s broader economic agenda. The $3.5 trillion package is one of two components, complementing a roughly $1.2 trillion measure to improve the country’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports and Internet connections.
Democrats intend to move both packages together to stave off an internal revolt. Left-leaning lawmakers, represented by the roughly 100-member Congressional Progressive Caucus, have threatened to oppose the infrastructure bill unless they can first adopt a sprawling spending measure that addresses some of their long-held priorities, including providing paid leave to nearly all working Americans and combating climate change. Some centrists, meanwhile, have threatened to hold up that $3.5 trillion proposal to force a vote on the public-works measure, which cleared the Senate on an overwhelmingly bipartisan basis last month.
The party’s internal tensions came to head in late August, resulting in a deal between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and a group of nine moderates led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.). To pave the way for the House to start discussing the $3.5 trillion package, Pelosi committed to taking up the new infrastructure investments by Sept. 27. She also pledged she would only bring the tax-and-spending bill to a vote before the House if it was clear it had sufficient support in the Senate, a commitment Pelosi reiterated late Monday.
“I have promised Members that we would not have House Members vote for a bill with a higher top line than would be passed by the Senate. Hopefully, that will be at the $3.5 trillion number,” she said in a letter to her caucus.
A week before that deadline, however, Democrats across the Capitol remain divided over policy and process — threatening to upend the party’s entire, delicate timeline. Some moderates in recent days have reiterated their calls for decoupling the two proposals so that Congress doesn’t have to rush its work, an idea liberals oppose.
“I think we are trying to put an awful lot into a huge bill, and we do need time to get these policies right,” said Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-Ga.), a moderate member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus. “I would strongly recommend that we continue the negotiations over reconciliation, get it right, and get another great bill out, but it might take a little more time.”
Democrats ready $450 billion plan to expand child care, pre-K as broader economic package hits new political snags
The early rumblings have prompted Pelosi’s top aides to canvass the House in recent days, aiming to address the potential flash points among members of their own party. Three Democratic aides to Pelosi and other House leaders said they ultimately expect to resolve the differences, citing the fact that the same political fissures tend to surface around every major spending initiative.
“Wouldn’t be Congress without process angst,” confided one Democratic aide, who like the others requested anonymity to describe the caucus’s thinking.
For moderates including Manchin and Sinema, the chief trouble is the total package’s $3.5 trillion price tag. Both have signaled they would vote against a bill at that size, with Manchin at times publicly suggesting he may only support legislation that is half that amount.
One Democratic lawmaker, speaking on condition of anonymity to describe party dynamics, said that Manchin and Sinema’s objections recently have given cover to other party lawmakers in the House who share their reservations with the cost. Some already are discussing ways to shave money from the total amount, such as by limiting the number of weeks that Americans can obtain paid leave or further restricting new child tax benefits to families with lower incomes.
Manchin earlier this month even went as far as to say he wanted to link the child tax payment to new education and work requirements, drawing widespread criticism from lawmakers within his own party. Sinema similarly has sought to introduce so-called “means testing” into more of the social safety net programs in Democrats’ proposal, believing too much of the spending would assist families who already have financial means. Her office did not respond to a request for comment.
With so much still undecided, House Democrats initially raised the prospect they could vote on their version of the $3.5 trillion package in the coming days, pivot to infrastructure in time for Sept. 27, and then return later to their reconciliation bill once the Senate acts. Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.), the leader of the Budget Committee, sketched out the potential timeline last week, noting in an interview Democrats could “see if we can get 218 votes in the House to pass it rather than wait for the Senate.”
But moderate lawmakers have grown louder in recent days, as they try to ward off this approach out of a belief it violates Pelosi’s initial pledge. The nine centrists who initially held up the $3.5 trillion package reiterated that belief in a letter Friday, citing Pelosi’s past comments that the House would vote on a measure “that will pass the Senate.”
Murphy, a moderate who is not part of that group of nine, said she did not even believe the sort of intense, detailed negotiations required to bridge the remaining divides among Democrats “have started in order for us to achieve that very ambitious deadline” to act before Sept. 27.
An influential centrist in the chamber, Murphy already has cast a slew of protest votes as the House Ways and Means Committee assembled its portion of the legislation, including tax increases on major corporations and wealthy Americans. The congresswoman at the time said her objections stemmed from a lack of information about Democrats’ plans, including official budgetary findings that would allow her to gauge its economic effects and see if the package is fully financed.
Democratic leaders since then have insisted they covered the costs of their new spending in full, pointing to its tax increases as well as a broader belief that their investments would result in future economic gains. Murphy, however, said later she still had her doubts, joining a growing roster of moderates who have questioned the math in recent days.
“The revenue measures proposed by the Ways and Means Committee only gets to about $2 trillion,” Murphy said days later. “I have yet to see a full set of proposals that get us to $3.5 trillion.”
Other schisms have erupted around specific policies, including a long-sought Democratic effort to empower Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices on behalf of seniors. The proposal fulfills one of the party’s top campaign pledges all the while raising billions of dollars that can pay down the cost of the broader $3.5 trillion package.
But a collection of centrist-leaning Democrats led by Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.) dealt the idea an early blow last week, after they voted against it in committee. The vote did not doom the drug pricing plan outright, as party leaders have other ways to ensure its inclusion. But it still served as an early marker for even tougher opposition to come as Democrats forge ahead in the debate.
In a recent interview, Peters stressed he does support pricing reforms, just a more scaled back version that he said would preserve the ability of pharmaceutical giants to price their drugs accordingly during the exclusive, early period when they produce new medicines. The industry has lobbied intensely against Democrats’ plans, and is a leading source of contributions to Peters’ reelection campaign.
“I told them I had only one issue that would really require me to vote no, and that’s this,” Peters said, in response to his talks with party leaders. He added that he is not sure how he will vote on the final package as the drug pricing debate forges ahead in the House and Senate: “I can’t answer that until I see the final bill.”