Standoff between liberal and moderate Democrats looms over Biden economic agenda ahead of key House vote
“We are in a pivotal period of our negotiations and discussions” that requires “deeper engagement by the president,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, saying Biden’s goal was to hear from the various factions and move the party toward greater unity. “This is a messy, sausage-making process … He’s rolling up the sleeves, he’s welcoming them to the Oval Office, he’ll have some covid-safe snacks.”
The internal tussle between Democratic centrists and liberals is set to come to a head on Monday, when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has promised to hold a vote on a bipartisan bill to improve the nation’s roads, highways, pipes, ports and Internet connections. The package is urgently advocated by Democratic centrists, who hope it will show swing voters that Democrats can deliver on nuts-and-bolts issues.
The party’s liberals are equally passionate about a separate, $3.5 trillion spending bill that proposes sweeping overhauls to the country’s health-care, education, immigration and climate laws, along with a slew of new programs to help low-income Americans. Some centrists reject that price tag as exorbitant — but liberals insist they won’t support the infrastructure bill without it, leaving Democratic leaders facing a dilemma.
Many Democrats in Congress have urged Biden to involve himself directly in these conflicts, but he has often preferred to let Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) handle the nitty-gritty of negotiating. Asked about the burst of congressional outreach Wednesday, Psaki said the president “wants to hear from everybody on what they’re most excited about, what concerns they may have” and to play a role in “hopefully” bringing the Democrats together.
The internal bickering reflects months of tension within a party that controls Congress by only the slightest of margins. And it comes at a time when Democrats are facing a raft of additional challenges, including the prospect of a government shutdown next week and a potentially catastrophic breach of the government’s debt ceiling in October.
Biden’s meetings Wednesday included an initial session with Pelosi and Schumer, as the two top Democrats continue trying to snuff out simmering internal dissent after months of work to craft the two massive legislative packages.
Biden is then meeting with centrists, including Rep. Josh Gottheimer (N.J.), who helped negotiate Monday’s deadline for the infrastructure bill, as well as Rep. Suzan DelBene (Wash.), leader of the New Democrat Coalition. Entering that meeting, Rep. Stephanie Murphy (Fla.), another participant and leader of the centrist Blue Dog Coalition, said her camp of Democrats is holding Pelosi to her commitment to bring up the infrastructure bill next week — and “ensure that the bill passes.”
Speaking of Biden, Murphy said, “I certainly appreciate his leadership in the crafting of his legislative agenda.”
The centrists’ meeting also features Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). Biden then plans to meet with left-leaning lawmakers, including Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus.
Both sides view the stakes as unusually high, since analysts expect Democrats to lose at least the House in 2022, and this could be their last chance for years to enact a broad economic agenda. Moderates complain that the liberals’ message cost the Democrats numerous seats in the last election, while liberals are furious over what they see as party leaders’ overly deferential treatment of moderates.
More broadly, Democrats are struggling to determine what they stand for in the post-Trump era — an unabashed progressivism or a pragmatic centrism. Biden has been unable to resolve these internal divisions, and if Democrats cannot unify behind their legislative agenda, they risk facing voters with a splintered party and an uncertain identity.
On Tuesday, Jayapal spoke privately with Pelosi for nearly two hours, then reiterated to reporters that perhaps half of her nearly 100-member liberal bloc is willing to vote against the infrastructure bill on Monday if the shape of the separate $3.5 trillion package is not agreed to by then.
“At the end of the day, if we don’t have the reconciliation bill done, the infrastructure bill will not pass,” Jayapal said. The term “reconciliation” refers to the parliamentary process Democrats must use to pass their $3.5 trillion social spending bill through an evenly divided Senate with no support from Republicans.
Democratic leaders have labored to stress to their rank-and-file members that they must stick together to deliver Biden’s economic agenda or risk having that agenda collapse with potentially devastating political consequences. Some have warned against the potentially awful, lasting optics if their own party takes down a Biden-backed infrastructure proposal Monday in full public view on the House floor.
House passes bill to avert shutdown and suspend debt ceiling, but legislation faces grim prospects in Senate
That would infuriate the moderates, party leaders warned.
“There will not be a positive reaction to help coalesce our caucus if the infrastructure bill goes down,” House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) said. “I don’t agree with the judgment of those who think that somehow it will compel the moderate wing of the caucus to be more supportive. I think the moderate wing is supportive.”
Liberal Democrats in the Senate, however, offered support to their House counterparts on Wednesday, as 11 senators led by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called on the House to delay Monday’s infrastructure vote. The package passed the Senate on a bipartisan basis earlier this year.
“We voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill with the clear commitment that the two pieces of the package would move together along a dual track,” the lawmakers wrote. “Abandoning the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act and passing the infrastructure bill first would be in violation of that agreement.”