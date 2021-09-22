Fed leaders also lowered their expectations for the unemployment rate later this year, projecting it could be 4.8 percent the end of the year, compared to a previously suggested 4.5 percent, according to estimates released Wednesday, at the conclusion of the Fed’s two-day policy meeting. They also lowered their estimates for the economy’s overall growth. The projections pointed to GDP growth of 5.9 percent by the end of the year. The projection from June was 7 percent growth.